Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended to at least July 2, report says

(CNN) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling, will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after a Russian court extended her detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Griner, 31, has been officially classified as "wrongfully detained," a U.S. State Department official told CNN in May.

Supporters, including Griner's family and the WNBA, have vigorously advocated for her release, with some expressing concerns Russia would use Griner as a political pawn amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, when Russian authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and star of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury plays in Russia during that league's offseason.

Griner's detention has been extended repeatedly. A Russian court announced in March it had extended her pretrial detention until mid-May. Last month, Griner's detention was extended once again until June 18, TASS reported at the time. Read more:

