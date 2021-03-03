Buckingham Palace to investigate allegations that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, bullied UK staff

The spokesperson said the claims made in the Times' report were "defamatory" and that a legal letter of rebuttal had been sent to the media outlet.

The Times declined to comment when approached by CNN.

In a promo clip released late Wednesday of a one-on-one interview that is set to air on Sunday, Oprah Winfrey asks Meghan, "How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?"

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan answers. "And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean... there is a lot that has been lost already."

Harry also touched upon the pressures of royal life during a conversation with fellow Briton James Corden for his "Late Late Show" last month.

"It was a really difficult environment," the Duke said. "We all know how the British press can be ... and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, 'This is toxic,' so I did what any husband and any father would do: I need to get my family out of here."