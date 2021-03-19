Bulgaria breaks military ring suspected of spying for Russia

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities have broken a ring of serving and retired military officials who allegedly spied for Russia, arresting and charging six people, prosecutors said Friday.

The Prosecutor General’s spokeswoman, Siika Mileva, told reporters that “several acting and retired members of the Bulgarian armed forces have been detained on suspicion of passing classified information to a foreign state.”

“It’s the first time that an espionage group has been broken in Bulgaria," she said. “Their criminal activity endangers our national security.”

Last year, Bulgaria expelled five Russian diplomats whom prosecutors had accused of spying, but who could not be charged because of their diplomatic immunity. Among them was Russia’s military attaché, who had allegedly been coordinating the network in Bulgaria.

Mileva said the alleged ringleader was a former senior official in the Military Intelligence Service, who had graduated from the intelligence school in Moscow run by Russia's GRU foreign military intelligence.

Upon his return to Bulgaria he was allegedly tasked with recruiting a network of agents with access to classified documents linked to NATO and the European Union.