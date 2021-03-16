 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid
View Comments
AP

Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

{{featured_button_text}}

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in Bulgaria's capital, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes.

“The value of the seized currency is impressive. The material evidence speaks of serious criminal activity,” Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Tuesday.

The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: States with the most COVID-19 vaccinations so far

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests
World

Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to a California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News