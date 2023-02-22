In northern Liberia, a bright yellow bus pulls up outside of a school. On board are 10 laptops lined up in a neat row, ready for students to come and learn typing, computer and digital literacy skills.
Bus equipped with computers fights digital illiteracy in Liberia
