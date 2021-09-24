 Skip to main content
Bus swerves into children's park in Belgrade, injures some
AP

Bus swerves into children's park in Belgrade, injures some

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A public bus swerved off the road into a children’s playground in a residential area of Belgrade, injuring several people, the state RTS television reported Friday.

The bus broke through a fence at around 1:30 p.m., stormed across the playground and hit a parked car at the other end, the RTS report said.

Photos from the scene in the Zemun suburb of Serbia's capital city showed a red bus along with smashed playground facilities.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement or specified how many people were hurt and if any suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

