Business group: China's tech self-reliance plans hurt growth

“China risks punching below its weight,” Wuttke said.

The Chamber cited an IMF estimate that China is only 30% as productive as the United States, Japan or Germany.

In a report, the Chamber appealed to Beijing to open telecom, finance and other state-dominated industries wider to private and foreign competitors. It made 930 recommendations including calling on regulators to clarify an avalanche of cybersecurity, personal data and other rules and make sure they only apply where needed.

China should “increase integration into the global economy and steer away from ‘self-sufficiency,’” the report said.

China’s economy is forecast by the International Monetary Fund and private sector economists to grow by up to 8.5% this year as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. But growth is expected to fall below 5% after 2025 at a time when its aging population will require more social welfare spending.

The Chamber cited an IMF estimate that China is only 30% as productive as the United States, Japan or Germany.