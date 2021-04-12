California wildfires. Hurricanes on the coast. Is anywhere safe from the climate crisis?

"I'll go look!" she said, partly just to placate me, I think.

"Maybe it's closer to San Francisco than I realized. If so, that would be wonderful."

There's no easy or happy ending to this story. Tracy has decided to move. But she still doesn't know where. The idea of the Midwest doesn't appeal to her culturally, and she's worried about the cold winters.

Maybe Vermont? New England?

Nothing feels exactly right — or doesn't yet.

Even Alexander, who is happy now in Duluth, told me this transition has been extraordinarily painful. She left San Francisco without really saying goodbye to a place she loved.

I thought back on my conversation with Keenan, who told me that the United States is "an extraordinarily mobile country." We're people who adapt to problems by moving — for better and worse. The climate crisis may prove to drive the Greatest Migration of them all.

It's playing out today with relatively little notice.

And with little support from governments or international organizations.

Nowhere is truly safe.

But perhaps it's only human to seek whatever refuge you can find it.

