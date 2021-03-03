Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inoculated against COVID-19

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hu Sen was inoculated Thursday with a vaccine supplied by the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, as a plan to immunize up to two-thirds of the country's population was on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Hu Sen received a shot donated by India, one of 324,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived Tuesday.

His vaccination comes as Cambodia fights to quell a fresh surge in infections that has mostly affected the Chinese community in Sihanoukville, a city home to the country's main port and huge Chinese investments and construction projects.

Hu Sen said travel to and from the city was being restricted.

Cambodia reported 31 new virus cases on Thursday, for a total 909 since the pandemic began.

The latest outbreak has been traced to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine on Feb. 4 and went to a nightclub. That caused a slew of infections and led the government on Feb. 20 to announce a two-week closure of all public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh.