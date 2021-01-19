Canada in touch with incoming Biden admin about oil pipeline

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his officials are in regular contact with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration about a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office.

Trudeau said over the last number of days, including Tuesday, that his officials have communicated arguments in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline to the highest levels of his administration. A few Canadian media outlets reported Sunday that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline immediately upon taking office. Biden’s plan is outlined in transition documents seen by the outlets.

“We are speaking with the highest level of the administration to promote our arguments in support of this project,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he looks forward to talking to Biden about it in the coming days.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said this week the transition team had no comment on the pipeline. A person familiar with the pipeline matter said Monday that the document cited by Canadian news media was a draft slide that was a few weeks old. Despite the timing suggested in the draft slide, everything on it “may not happen on day one,” the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record on the matter.