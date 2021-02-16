Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s main opposition party on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing because China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said Canada should not be turning a blind eye to genocide.

“Canada must take a stand, but we do not need to do this alone. We should work with our closest allies,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole said China is also imposing a police state on Hong Kong and arbitrarily detaining two Canadians in Chinese prisons. Trudeau has not said whether Canada will pressure the IOC or consider not sending Canadian athletes.

O'Toole said if the Olympics are not moved, a boycott could be considered.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in October that a boycott by his country is a possibility and the the World Uyghur Congress recently labelled the event the “Genocide Games” and asked the IOC to move the Olympics from China.