Canadian justice lawyer: US didn't mislead in Huawei arrest

“These are serious allegations,” Canadian Justice Department lawyer Monika Rahman said. “Such allegations require cogent evidence to be proven, evidence of a quality that is not before this court.”

Rahman said the U.S. has acted honorably, fairly and reasonably throughout the proceedings She added that the U.S. has a “very high” standard and “discretion” on what evidence to put forth when making its case for extradition.

Rahman also took issue with defense allegations the U.S has changed its theory of the case.

“There has not been a shift in theory,” she said. “There is the same theory.”

She also disagreed with defense’s suggestion the conduct of the U.S. warranted halting the extradition proceedings.

Meng, who attended court wearing a pink facemask and an electronic monitoring device on her ankle, followed the proceedings through a translator.

The judge likely won’t make her ruling until later in the year. Whatever her decision, it will likely be appealed.