Canadians call out leaders for breaking their own Covid-19 rules

Canadians who have endured a travel ban, 14-day quarantines and weeks-long lockdowns are angry with politicians and government workers who are flouting the very health guidelines they help set. CNN's Paula Newton reports.

It was meant to be the trip of a lifetime for 9-year-old Braeden Lousier-Hicks of Airdrie, Alberta, who has an extremely rare genetic disease.

After the family waited five years to go on a charity-sponsored trip to Hawaii, it was postponed indefinitely due to Canada's Covid-19 restrictions.

His mother, Lia Louiser, says the heartbreak of that was bad enough. Then an Alberta government minister, Tracy Allard, confessed to taking a trip with her family to Hawaii for the Christmas holidays because it was a "family tradition."

"It's just a huge smack in the face that this was going to be our year," Lousier said in an interview with CNN. "We were going to finally go. We were going to get it in, hopefully before we lose him, and to see that other people were, you know, jet setting around because they had had ... a long year or whatever. It's hurtful."

Canadians who have endured a travel ban, 14-day quarantines and weeks-long lockdowns are angry with politicians and government workers who are flouting the very health guidelines they helped put in place.