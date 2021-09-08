Candidates in Japan race call for stronger economy, security

TOKYO (AP) — One of the main candidates to be Japan's next prime minister said Wednesday the country needs a new type of capitalism to address income and social gaps caused by the pandemic. Another, a protege of former leader Shinzo Abe, promised a stronger Japan that can cope with enemy attacks, natural disasters and pandemics.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was the first to announce his candidacy to lead the governing Liberal Democratic Party and succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Whoever wins the Sept. 29 party vote is almost certain to be the next government leader.

Kishida, who announced his candidacy last week, focused Wednesday on his economic policy, which he described as a shift from the neo-liberalism and deregulation begun by reformist former leader Junichiro Koizumi in the early 2000s that Japan has since adopted.

While deregulation and structural reforms have strengthened Japan’s economy and promoted growth, they also “created a gap between the rich and the poor, and those who possess and others who don’t,” Kishida said. The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the disparity, with tourism industry workers, contract workers and women among the worst hit, he said.