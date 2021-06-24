 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidates to succeed Merkel defend EU, blast nationalism
0 Comments
AP

Candidates to succeed Merkel defend EU, blast nationalism

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The three leading contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany's upcoming national election spoke out strongly Thursday in favor of the European Union and its ideals.

In a combative speech, the candidate from Merkel's center-right Union bloc recalled how the Soviet blockade of West Berlin had demonstrated the importance of international cooperation.

“That was an attack on the free world,” Armin Laschet told lawmakers on the 73rd anniversary of the blockade's beginning. It ended almost a year later after an unprecedented effort by western Allies to fly essential goods into the besieged city, in what became known as the Berlin Airlift.

“The airlift was the embodiment of the outstretched hand of the United States, Great Britain, France and other countries,” said Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“(It showed that) when liberal democracies work together then there's no chance for division and confrontation,” he added.

Laschet took aim at the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which recently approved a program that includes pulling the country out of the EU.

“We need Europe more than ever,” he said, accusing AfD of "harming German interests."

“We're not going to let a deadly virus nor anti-European gloating and skepticism, and certainly not populists and nationalists, destroy this Europe,” said Laschet.

His words were echoed by the candidates for the center-left Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz, and for the environmentalist Greens, Annalena Baerbock.

Scholz praised the EU's decision to jointly borrow money — an idea long resisted by Germany — for the pandemic recovery fund, but called for the EU to also find solutions to political problems, including the issue of migration.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the European Union, Baerbock said the bloc needs to find “clear language” when it comes to addressing human rights abuses among its own members. She cited the new law in Hungary restricting materials deemed to promote homosexuality, and recent pushbacks of migrants on the Croatian border.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden
World

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

+2
Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens
World

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday opened a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News