Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies aged 100

'Beyond my wildest expectations'

Long before his fundraising earned him international attention, Moore climbed to the rank of Captain during his service in the British Army's World War II campaigns in Burma (now Myanmar) and India.

Nicknamed "Tommy" by fellow troops, Moore held a number of different roles during the conflict, including tank commander, and at one point survived a bout of dengue fever.

"I'd already accepted that this was how it would be, but seeing it written down in black and white was quite a defining moment," Moore wrote in his autobiography, describing the moment he was conscripted at the age of 20. "In truth, I was rather looking forward to the idea of being in uniform, travelling and having different kinds of experiences."

Having initially trained as a civil engineer, Moore became the managing director of a concrete manufacturer after the war ended.

Following the death of his wife in 2006, he moved in with his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren in Bedfordshire, eastern England.

Asked why he believed his fundraiser had struck a chord with so many people, Moore told CNN: "I think because our National Health Service is good... I had a broken hip and I had cancer and they treated me magnificently.