Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 2 dead, 6 rescued

ISTANBUL (AP) — A cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Sunday, leaving at least two people dead, an official said.

The governor of Bartin province, Sinan Guner, announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said emergency workers had saved at least six crew members and reached the bodies of two others. He spoke to the official Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish coast guard said the ship was called ARVIN and the ship's crew were on lifeboats, according to Anadolu. The navy sent a frigate to assist rescue efforts. The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.

The cargo ship was en route to Bulgaria from Georgia but tried to reach the Turkish port of Bartin due to bad weather. The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds.

The governor said the dry goods cargo ship was Palau-flagged after incorrectly stating earlier Sunday that it carried a Russian flag.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0