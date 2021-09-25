Catalan leader Puigdemont strolls in Sardinia after release

ALGHERO, Sardinia (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont took a leisurely walk Saturday in Sardinia, waving to supporters on the Italian island a day after a judge freed him from jail pending a hearing on his extradition to Spain to face sedition charges.

Puigdemont, a member of the European Union's parliament who previously served as president of Spain's Catalonia region, attended a Catalan cultural festival and had a meeting scheduled later Saturday with the region's current president and deputy.

Puigdemont was arrested by Italian police on Thursday as he arrived in Sardinia, a Mediterranean island that has strong ties to to Catalan culture and its own separatist movement. But a Sardinian judge released him a day later and imposed no travel restrictions pending the Oct. 4 extradition hearing, leaving Puigdemont free to attend the festival Saturday in Alghero.

As he walked through the port and into City Hall, Catalan folk singers and dancers cheered him on.

“I’m used to (being) prosecuted by Spain, but the end is always the same, I’m free and I will continue fighting,” Puigdemont told The Associated Press during his stroll.