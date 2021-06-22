Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain's Cabinet pardon

“These pardons do not depend on their recipients renouncing their ideas, and nor do we expect them to do so,” Sánchez said. “But these people were never put in prison for the ideas they hold, but rather for having violated the laws of our democracy.”

While Junqueras has recently said that he will dedicate his efforts to securing an independence referendum that would be authorized by Madrid, none of the main separatist parties in Catalonia have budged from their goal of carving out a new state.

The pardons have been opposed by Spain’s right wing — as well as by many on the left — becoming a risky political gamble for Sánchez, the Socialist leader.

But his minority left-wing coalition needs the Catalan legislators’ support to pass new budgets and significant laws. And the prime minister has insisted that a hardline approach and inaction by previous conservative administrations have not solved the deepening conflict.