Catalans vote for regional govt, test the separatists' power

Those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 were encouraged to vote between 9 a.m. and noon, while the final hour is reserved for voters who are either infected or under quarantine.

Authorities turned produce markets, auditoriums and even an old bull ring in Tarragona as new polling stations to help spread people out.

Voting went off without a hitch at the vast majority of polling stations, according to authorities, but some citizens tapped for election day duty expressed their concerns about becoming infected

“You don’t feel safe. You are exposed,” said 35-year-old Miriam Martínez, working at a polling station set up at a produce market in Barcelona. “You are inside a space for many hours, which although it is ventilated, is still closed and you are in contact with a lot of people.(…) But it is what we have to do.”

Virus fears, rainy weather and the relatively calmer political climate compared to the last election in December 2017 tamped down on turnout. By 6:00 p.m., turnout was 45% compared to 68% four years ago.

Officials are expected to announce preliminary results around 10:00 p.m., but a record number of mail-in votes may mean the full results will take longer than usual.