Central Europe leaders focus on vaccination, nuclear energy

She said Slovakia had the potential and the know-how to be producing licensed vaccines.

The leaders urged faster deliveries from vaccine makers.

Hungarian President Janos Ader said a relaxing of restrictions, especially in the hard-hit tourism industry, could be possible in May, if shot supplies allow for the acceleration of national vaccination programs.

On the issue of climate change, Adler said all four nations want to develop nuclear energy.

The “use of coal should be reduced or fully given up” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but reliable sources are needed to “meet the needs of the economy and the energy sector, and for that purpose we need nuclear energy,” he said.

Czech President Milos Zeman rejected the idea that the V4 was a mechanism to protect its members from some EU decisions and actions. He said the group’s proposals on the current EU budget were an example of the V4 proposing solutions that “benefit all of the EU.

Next week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled to host an anniversary meeting of the V4 heads of government with European Council President Charles Michel. The meeting will be held at Wawel Castle in Krakow.

The V4 was founded in February 1991 from a declaration of cooperation that then-Presidents Lech Walesa of Poland, Vaclav Havel of then-Czechoslovakia and Jozsef Antall of Hungary signed in Visegrad, Hungary. Poland currently holds the group’s 12-month rotating presidency, which it will hand over to Hungary on July 1.

