 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central European leaders mark Visegrad Group's 30 years
View Comments
AP

Central European leaders mark Visegrad Group's 30 years

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the role of Central European nations is to help protect the European Union against “outside attacks” but also against “internal tendencies to build an empire” while guarding their own independence.

Orban made the comments Wednesday in Polish and Hungarian media as four nations — Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic — celebrated 30 years of their Visegrad Group, an informal body of political and economic cooperation in the fast-developing region.

The ceremonious gathering at Wawel Castle in Krakow, hosted by Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and attended by Orban, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic, was joined by European Council President Charles Michel.

The V4 nations “understand their share of responsibility for the future of Europe" based on Christian values, Orban wrote in a letter for Poland's Interia.pl news platform and for the Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

He said the group's role was to “defend (Europe) against outside attacks and defend it against internal tendencies to build an empire, to maintain the independence of our homelands and nations."

Hungary and Poland are the EU's recalcitrant members, often criticized for what is seen as political interference in areas like the judiciary and the media freedom.

During their gathering, the leaders will discuss and sign a declaration of cooperation in the cyber sector.

The V4 was founded in February 1991 from a declaration of cooperation that then-Presidents Lech Walesa of Poland, Vaclav Havel of then-Czechoslovakia and Jozsef Antall of Hungary signed in Visegrad, Hungary. Its members joined the EU in 2004.

Poland currently holds the group’s 12-month rotating presidency, which it will hand over to Hungary on July 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 17th

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'
World

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A daughter of Dubai's powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesn't know if she's “going to survive this situation.”

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures
World

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped into the performance of his Cabinet and fired a senior economic official he appointed a month ago, saying they'd failed to come up with new ideas to salvage an economy in decay.

+7
Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win
World

Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win

  • Updated

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The left-wing opposition leader who's poised to become Kosovo's next prime minister said Monday that he would push hard for his country to join the European Union, but also urged the bloc to provide an economic aid package to help smooth the path to membership for western Balkan states.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News