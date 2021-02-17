Central European leaders push for faster vaccine deliveries

European Council President Charles Michel, who attended the celebrations, said EU leaders will discuss next week ways of increasing vaccine production and of speeding up inoculations.

The EU announced Wednesday that it has agreed to buy a further 300 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine and was pumping almost a quarter of a billion euros (almost $300 million) into efforts to counter the threat of coronavirus variants that are spreading throughout the continent.

The development came on top of an announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech that they had signed a deal to deliver an additional 200 million doses of their vaccine to the bloc.

Michel hailed the V4 group's development and role in the EU but stressed that it must be “based on principles of democracy.”

The words seemed directed at Hungary and Poland that are seen as the EU’s recalcitrant members, often criticized for perceived political interference in areas like the judiciary and media freedom.

Orban said earlier Wednesday that the role of Central European nations is to help protect the EU from external threats but also against the bloc's own “tendencies" at empire building, while guarding their own independence.