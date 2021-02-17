Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak, fourth right, walks with his his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benko, third right, before their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak, center, is greeted by his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benko before their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak, left, chats with his his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benko as they walk before their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ,right, welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a Visegrad Group meeting during welcoming ceremony ahead of a ceremonious meeting that marks 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation between Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic, called the Visegrad Group, at the Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ,right, welcomes Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic for a Visegrad Group meeting during welcoming ceremony ahead of a ceremonious meeting that marks 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation between Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic, called the Visegrad Group, at the Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ,left, welcomes Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a Visegrad Group meeting during welcoming ceremony ahead of a ceremonious meeting that marks 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation between Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic, called the Visegrad Group, at the Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Prime ministers from central Europe Igor Matovic of Slovakia, left; Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, center right; The Czech Republic's Andrej Babis, second right and Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, with European Council President Charles Michel, center left, following a news conference at a meeting marking 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation called the Visegrad Group, at a conference center in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Prime ministers from central Europe Igor Matovic of Slovakia, left; Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, center; The Czech Republic's Andrej Babis, second right and Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, with European Council President Charles Michel, second left, taking a family photo following a news conference at a meeting marking 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation called the Visegrad Group, at a conference center in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Prime ministers from central Europe Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, center, and Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, with European Council President Charles Michel, left, following a news conference at a meeting marking 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation called the Visegrad Group, at a conference center in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europe’s economic recovery.
The leaders of Hungary, Slovakia and Poland said they support purchasing vaccines from manufacturers regardless of “geopolitics” provided they are safe and effective. Hungary is the European Union's first and so far only member state to administer Russia's Sputnik V vaccine without waiting for approval from the European Medicines Agency.
“There is no Eastern or Western vaccine, there is only a good or a bad vaccine,” Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference in Krakow, Poland. “It is not good to be too political about the health security of the people.”
The Hungarian leader said procuring safe and effective vaccines quickly is now more important than their cost.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matowic and Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland backed Orban. The EU has not been receiving the full scheduled amounts of some 2 billion vaccine doses it has signed agreements for with Western drug makers.
The leaders were speaking at a meeting to mark the 30th anniversary of the Visegrad Group, an informal body of political and economic cooperation between Poland, Hungary, The Czech republic and Slovakia. Hosted by Morawiecki, it brought together Orban, Matovic and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.