Central European leaders worry over Afghan migration 'wave'

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday urged Central European countries to stick together on the issue of migration so that their voice is heard within the 27-member bloc.

“Cooperation between Central Europe countries is not a theory but a practical reality,” Orban said.

Orban and Slovenia’s right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa are close allies. Jansa has also recently faced EU scrutiny over concerns that his government has been curbing media and democratic freedoms in the traditionally liberal country.

Central European countries have been critical of EU migration policies have have accused the bloc of fostering inequality among its members that diminishes their influence.

The Populist governments of Hungary and Poland have openly clashed with Brussels over a number of issues including the rule of law and LGBT rights.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, the officials praised their cooperation and pledged to support Slovenia's six-month tenure at the EU's helm.

Morawiecki complained that Central European countries feel that they're “only pawns on some European chess board.”