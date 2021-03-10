CEO: Italy-made Sputnik V aimed for EU market, if approved

Adienne would need additional authorization from the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, before it can sell or distribute the vaccine throughout the EU. But the company could sell the vaccine it produced to non-EU countries as long as it obtains Italian regulatory approval, Di Naro said.

The EMA started a rolling review of the vaccine last week.

Di Naro said Adienne is being commissioned to produce the vaccine, but that it would be up to its Russian partners to negotiate eventual sales deals.

The Italian-Russian Chamber of commerce had put Adienne in touch with the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the vaccine's production. investment fund.

Di Naro said Adienne has the necessary expertise needed to get the highest yield out of production, and that he doesn’t anticipate any problems scaling up production.

“We need to try to solve this problem of the very, very short availability of this kind of product on the market,” he said.

