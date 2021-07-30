Chaotic waters: American stars win, but Dressel won't get 6

Americans Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon finished fourth and fifth.

It's been a huge Olympics for the Aussie women. They have won six of their team's seven gold medals at the pool.

In another bummer for the Americans, Simone Manuel failed to advance to the final of the 500 free, her only individual event in these games.

The first Black American woman to win an individual swimming gold posted the 11th-best time in the semifinals and was eliminated, capping a trying year in which she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome.

Dressel advanced easily in the men's freestyle semifinals with the top final time (21.42).

The mixed medley was another story.

The Americans tried a different strategy than everyone else, going with Dressel on the freestyle while the other seven teams all closed with a woman.

It backfired badly for the U.S., especially when Jacoby — already the only woman swimming the breast — had her goggles mishap.

The 17-year-old struggled to finish in 1:05.09, her goggles dangling from her mouth as the rest of the field pulled away.