Charity, military vessels bring 800-plus migrants to Italy

ROME (AP) — A charity group’s ship sailed toward a Sicilian port Saturday with 236 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean from human traffickers' boats, while Italian coast guard and border police vessels brought 532 more rescued migrants to a tiny island.

Maritime rescue group SOS Mediterranee said a ship it operates, the Ocean Viking, pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies. Upon instructions from Italian authorities, the Ocean Viking was sailing to Augusta, Sicily, with its passengers, who included 119 unaccompanied minors, the group said.

SOS Mediterranee said some of the passengers told rescuers they were beaten by smugglers based in Libya and forced to embark on the unseaworthy dinghies despite high waves.

On Italy's Lampedusa island, which is closer to northern Africa than to the Italian mainland, Mayor Salvatore Martello said migrants from four boats that needed rescue stepped ashore during the night. They were brought to safety by Italian coast guard and customs police boats.

Separately, an Italian navy vessel rescued 49 migrants, Italian state TV reported.

In most recent years, warmer weather in spring has accompanied upticks in the number of vessels launched by Libya-based migrant traffickers.