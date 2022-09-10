Charles, Britain’s new king, was born on Nov. 14, 1948 at the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. In 1969, he was formally invested as the Prince of Wales, and he became king Thursday upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Key dates in the life of Charles III:
Charles III: Key dates in the life of Britain’s new king
Nov. 14, 1948: Born on the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Feb. 6, 1952: Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, King George VI.
July 1, 1969: Formally invested as Prince of Wales.
July 29, 1981: Marries Lady Diana Spencer.
June 21, 1982: Birth of first son, William Arthur Philip Louis.
Sept. 15, 1984: Birth of second son, Harry (Henry Charles Albert David).
June 15, 1992: Andrew Morton’s book “Diana: Her True Story” is released.
Dec. 9, 1992: He separates from Princess Diana.
Aug. 28, 1996: Charles and Diana divorce.
Aug. 31, 1997: Diana is killed in Paris automobile accident.
Feb. 10, 2004: Charles announces his engagement to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.
April 8, 2005: He marries Camilla in a civil ceremony.
April 29, 2011: His son, Prince William, is married to Kate Middleton.
Dec. 2011: Hospitalized for treatment for a blocked coronary artery.
June 2013: Admitted to the hospital for exploratory operation on his abdomen.
July 22, 2013: Becomes grandfather for the first time with the birth of Prince George, William and Kate's oldest child.
May 19, 2018: His second son, Harry, marries American Meghan Markle.
April 9, 2021: His father, Prince Philip, dies at 99.
May 10, 2022: Charles stands in for Queen Elizabeth II for the first time during the state opening of Parliament.
Sept. 8, 2022: Becomes king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II was the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Now her son Charles faces an enormous challenge: Building the same affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.