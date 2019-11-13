Chile locked in dispute over who will draft new constitution

A petrol bomb explodes in front of a police vehicle during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Firefighters work inside a Laveracruz church after it was attacked during protests in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera leaves after addressing the nation from La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Anti-government demonstrators shine laser pointers a the police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Chilean police clash with anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera arrives to make his address to the nation from La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Chilean police are peppered by fireworks launched by anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera deliver an address to the nation in La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean politicians say they have to figure out how to draft a new constitution quickly following another night of violent protests in the South American nation.
Police said Wednesday they had documented 348 serious incidents, including looting and attacks on police stations, from Tuesday into the early morning.
Twenty people have died since mostly peaceful demonstrations about inequality and other issues broke out on Oct. 18. Chileans are demanding a range of reforms and an overhaul of their dictatorship-era constitution.
The sticking point is who drafts the new document. President Sebastián Piñera’s plan relies on current legislators but the opposition says citizens need more input. Members of the National Renewal Party, part of the ruling coalition, and the Christian Democratic Party agree “there isn’t much time” to reach an agreement.
