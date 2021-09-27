China: 2 Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons

China released the two Canadians on bail after a “diagnosis by professional medical institutions, and with the guarantee of the Canadian ambassador to China,” Hua said.

Hua did not answer questions from journalists about whether the prisoner releases were entirely unrelated and what the health reasons were.

A spokesperson for the Canadian embassy in Beijing directed questions to Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa.

Meng reached an agreement with U.S. federal prosecutors that will drop fraud charges against her next year. In return, she is accepting responsibility for misrepresenting the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Her return to China was broadcasted live on the country's central broadcaster, CCTV, as she wore a red dress the shade of China's flag and thanked the country's leader Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party.

On Monday, Hua said Meng was a victim of “political persecution" and was able to return to China thanks to the “government's unrelenting efforts.”