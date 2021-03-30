 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws
0 comments
AP

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — China's top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city's legislature.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes.

Chinese officials have said that the changes would give the committee that selects Hong Kong's leader the power to choose a large part of the legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen in direct elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+10
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
World

Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News