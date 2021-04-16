China calls for closer cooperation on climate change

PARIS (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday for closer cooperation on combating global change as he held a video meeting with the leaders of Germany and France, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel came in advance of a climate change meeting called by U.S. President Joe Biden for next week.

Xi said climate change “should not become a geopolitical chip, a target for attacking other countries or an excuse for trade barriers,” Xinhua quoted the Chinese president as saying.

He expressed hope developed economies “will set an example in reducing emissions” and provide money and technology to help developing countries cope, according to Xinhua.

Merkel welcomed Xi reaffirming China’s goal of CO2 neutrality by 2060 and supported China’s approach of adjusting short-term targets, a spokesperson for the chancellor, Ulrike Demmer, said.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Xi, to an April 22-23 virtual climate summit. The United States and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious national targets for cutting carbon emissions and to pledge financial help for the climate-protection efforts of less wealthy nations.