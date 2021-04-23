China calls these Uyghur parents 'terrorists' without evidence. But they say they just want to be with their children again

From their home in Italy, Ablikim Mamtinin and his wife Mihriban Kader said they had to flee China in 2016, afraid that Mihriban would face forced abortion and sterilization after she became pregnant with their sixth child.

The couple left their four eldest children behind, as they were told it would be too risky to try to apply for visas for the entire family. Once in Italy, they were able to obtain Italian visas for the children, now aged between 12 and 17, but the siblings were stopped by authorities in Shanghai in June 2020 when they tried to pick the documents up at the consulate.

All four children were then put into a state-owned orphanage in their hometown of Payzawat, where the Chinese government says they're "leading a normal life and attending local schools."

In a trip to Xinjiang in March, CNN tracked down both sets of children. Mamutjan's 10-year-old daughter Muhlise broke down in tears when asked about her parents. "I don't have mom with me right now, I don't have my dad either. I just want to be reunited with them," she said.

CNN also spoke to the second-oldest child of Ablikim and Mihriban, Yehya, in a video call. He said he wanted to be reunited with his parents and, during the call, could be seen being coached by a voice off camera.