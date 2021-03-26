China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash

“I stand with my country in boycotting companies that spread lies about Xinjiang,” she said.

Not all brands have shunned Xinjiang sourcing.

South Korean athletic shoe brand FILA said Friday that the company buys cotton from Xinjiang and will keep doing so.

On its social media account, FILA China said it has started the process of withdrawing from the Better Cotton Initiative, an industry group that promotes environmental and labor standards.

H&M's announcement last year that it no longer would use Xinjiang cotton cited the BCI's move to stop licensing cotton from the region because it was difficult to trace how it was produced.

It was unclear why the party targeted H&M, whose expression of concern about Xinjiang have been similar to those of other companies. But its home country of Sweden might be seen by Chinese leaders are more susceptible to pressure due to its small size.

Relations between Beijing and Stockholm have been strained since 2015 when a Chinese-born Swedish publisher disappeared from Thailand and surfaced in China. The Chinese ambassador angered the Swedish government by referring to it in a TV interview as a “lightweight boxer."

