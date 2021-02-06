China gives approval for broader use of Sinovac vaccine

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has given broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, expanding those who can receive it beyond the high-risk and priority groups already allowed under an emergency clearance.

Regulators gave conditional approval for Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s shot, CoronaVac, on Friday, clearing the way for general use, The National Medical Products Administration announced in a statement Saturday

The Sinovac vaccine has already been sold to at least 10 other countries and is being administered to people in at least five other countries. In China, the shot was given emergency approval last July, allowing people such as medical workers and employees of state-owned firms to receive it.

The conditional approval means the vaccine can now be given to the general public, though research is still ongoing. The company will be required to submit follow-up data as well as reports of any adverse effects after the vaccine is sold on the market.

It is the second locally made vaccine to be given conditional approval. Beijing authorized the state-owned Sinopharm's vaccine in December.

China has previously said any COVID-19 vaccine will be free for its public, with the government footing the bill. Sinovac declined to give a figure for the price of each dose.