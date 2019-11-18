China lashes out at NY Times report on Xinjiang documents
0 comments
AP

China lashes out at NY Times report on Xinjiang documents

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry is lashing out at The New York Times over its release of leaked documents portraying the inner workings of Beijing’s campaign to detain more than a million Muslims in reeducation camps.

Spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday the newspaper ignored the true reasons behind and subsequent success of what China terms a campaign to end poverty, separatism and religious extremism. He said Xinjiang hasn’t suffered a major incident in three years, about the time the internments were taking place in earnest.

Geng called article a “clumsy patchwork” based on “selected interpretation” of the documents aimed at smearing China’s efforts in Xinjiang.

He did not, however, question the validity of the documents, which detail among other things, the pivotal role played by president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden
World

Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police on Tuesday began performing border checks at the country's crossings with Sweden, moves that followed a series of shootings and explosions around Copenhagen that Danish authorities say were carried out by people crossing the waterway between the Scandinavian neighbors.

+6
After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine
World

After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two political supporters of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry secured a potentially lucrative oil and gas exploration deal from the Ukrainian government soon after Perry proposed one of the men as an adviser to the country's new president.

+3
Q&A: The Chinese troops in Hong Kong and what they can do
World

Q&A: The Chinese troops in Hong Kong and what they can do

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese troops made a rare public appearance on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday, joining an effort to clear streets of debris from the anti-government protests that are now in their sixth month. Here’s a look at the People’s Liberation Army role in the semi-autonomous territory:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News