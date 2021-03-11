China legislature endorses reducing public vote in Hong Kong

The NPC also endorsed the ruling party’s latest five-year development blueprint, which calls for stepping up efforts to transform China into a more self-reliant technology creator. That threatens to worsen strains with Washington and Europe over trade and market access.

The NPC focuses on domestic issues but increasingly is overshadowed by geopolitics as Xi’s government pursues more assertive trade and strategic policies and feuds with the U.S., Australia and others over the coronavirus, conflicting claims to the South China Sea and accusations of spying and technology theft.

Also Thursday, the country’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, said economic growth might be faster than this year's official target of “above 6%” he announced last week, which surprised forecasters who expect an expansion of at least 8%. But he said Beijing is more concerned about firming up its recovery from the coronavirus and keeping growth steady.

China was the only major economy to grow last year while the United States, Europe and Japan struggled with renewed coronavirus outbreaks. Chinese growth accelerated to 6.5% over a year earlier in the final quarter of 2020.

“There may be even faster growth,” Li said at a news conference. However, he said, “we must avert wild swings in economic performance.”