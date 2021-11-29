 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

China manufacturing improves as power shortages ease

  • Updated
  • 0
China manufacturing improves as power shortages ease

FILE - Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus assembly ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15, 2021. China’s manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased, a survey showed Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

 Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased, a survey showed Tuesday.

An industry group and the national statistics agency said a monthly purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.1 from October’s 49.2 on a 100-point scale. The index spent the previous two months below 50, which shows activity decreasing.

A measure of production rose 3.6 points to 52, indicating activity was recovering from power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.

“Industrial activity rebounded this month thanks to easing disruptions from power shortages,” said Sheana Yue of Capital Economics in a report.

Yue noted the recovery faces uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus’s omicron variant. She said manufacturers also face supply shortages but that was offset at least partly by falling prices for materials.

A measure of new export orders rose 1.9 points to 48.5 while new orders overall improved by 0.6 points to 49.4, according to the federation and the National Bureau of Statistics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan.

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News