China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

The experts voted on the hypotheses after in-depth discussion and concluded one of the two animal routes or the cold chain was most likely how it was transmitted. A lab leak was viewed as extremely unlikely, Feng said.

His remarks were reported by state broadcaster CCTV, which said envoys from 50 countries and the League of Arab States and the African Union attended the briefing at the Foreign Ministry.

“China firmly opposes certain countries’ attempts to politicize the origin tracing issue and make groundless accusations and hold China accountable,” the ministry said in an online post about the briefing.

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "I would like to stress that virus tracing is a scientific issue that should be studied by scientists through cooperation.”

She told reporters that the experts are still discussing the contents and translation of the report, and she did not know when it would be released.

At a press briefing later Friday in Geneva, the World Health Organization expert who led WHO's China mission said the nearly 400-page report was finalized and in the process of being fact-checked and translated.