China protests transit of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy announced the carrier Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group reentered the South China Sea on Saturday to “conduct routine operations,” the second time the strike group has entered the strategic waterway this year.

China claims the South China Sea almost in its entirety and strongly objects to foreign naval activity in the resource rich and heavily transited waters, especially the U.S. practice of sailing naval vessels close to Chinese-held features in what it terms “freedom of navigation operations."

While the Taiwan Strait lies in international waters, its transiting by U.S. naval vessels is seen as a partly symbolic show that Washington will not permit Beijing's forces to dominate the waterway.

Along with military exercises, China has been sending warplanes on practically a daily basis into Taiwan's air defense identification zone to pressure the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen and advertise its threat of military action.

That prompted a statement from Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Wednesday that Taiwan would “fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day.“