China's Jingye comes to the rescue of British Steel

The steel crisis underscores the anxieties of British manufacturers, who have been demanding clarity around Brexit. Longstanding issues such as uncompetitive electricity prices also continue to deter investment in U.K. manufacturing.

"While there remains much work still to be done, today's announcement is a huge hurdle overcome on the way to delivering a sustainable future for this cornerstone of British industry," said Gareth Stace, director-general of U.K. Steel, the trade association for the industry.

"A commitment to long-term investment and production in the U.K. is absolutely essential and naturally must sit at the heart of any purchase that now goes ahead. Government support will be critical in helping to deliver this and its efforts and interventions already provided to date are to be much welcomed."

Earlier this year, the government said it had done all it could for the company, including providing a 120 million-pound ($152 million) bridging facility to help meet emission trading compliance costs. Going further was considered potentially unlawful as it could be considered illegal state aid.

Union leaders had called for the government to nationalize the business but seemed pleased with the announcement.