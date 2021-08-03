China sticks to goal of having carbon emissions peak by 2030

“Peaking (carbon emissions) by 2030 in China cannot get the job done, and I don’t think it represents a best effort to hold to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Stern said. “Nor is China’s substantial planned expansion of its coal fleet in its 14th Five-Year Plan compatible with what needs to happen.”

Stern said that what China does or does not do at home has a huge impact, not just on its own future but on the entire world, and that China’s global standing and reputation could be significantly damaged if it is seen as the main reason why the goal of keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius is not kept alive.

Lord Adair Turner, chairman of the U.K. Energy Transitions Commission, urged China to have its emissions peak before 2030 and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a decade earlier than its goal — as by then it will be a rich, developed country.

“I think we need to face a simple mathematical fact that if China does not peak emissions until 2030, I do not think we have anything like a 50/50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade (Celsius), nor a 90% chance of keeping global warming below two degrees Centigrade,” Turner said.