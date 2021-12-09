 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.

Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.

The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations with Washington, which complains that a weak yuan makes China's exports improperly cheap and swells its multibillion-dollar trade surplus.

The yuan has gained a modest 2% against the dollar since mid-August, but that was enough to boost it to 6.3762 to the dollar this week, its highest level since May 2018. That makes one yuan worth about 15.7 cents.

Thursday's order raised banks' foreign currency reserves to 9% of deposits from 7%. It was increased to that level from 5% in May, the first change since 2007. Economists said then that it locked up about $20 billion in foreign currency.

People are also reading…

The ruling Communist Party said in 2015 the yuan would be made a “freely tradable and freely usable currency” by last year. But it has kept controls in place due to concern about swings in the exchange rate and the flow of money into and out of the world’s second-largest economy.

A rising yuan threatens to make China’s exports more expensive abroad, hampering a manufacturing revival following last year’s slump. A stronger yuan would make imported oil, iron ore and other raw materials cheaper for Chinese manufacturers.

In 2017, the central bank tightened controls on trading to stop a fall in the yuan’s value after a change in the mechanism used to set the exchange rate triggered a flurry of selling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK tightens travel testing rules amid omicron concerns

UK tightens travel testing rules amid omicron concerns

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?

Scholz's team: Key players in Germany's new government

Scholz's team: Key players in Germany's new government

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz took over as Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies.

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — They practiced in secret and struggled to get to an international tournament in Europe. Now, members of the Afghan national boxing team are seeking refuge in the West, hoping to continue both their careers and their lives without danger or fear.

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday its official workweek will move to Monday to Friday, a significant change that brings the Islamic nation home to major financial institutions in line with Western schedules.

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Belgrade and other Serbian towns blocked main roads and bridges Saturday to decry a planned lithium mine despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the demonstrators.

Watch Now: Related Video

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News