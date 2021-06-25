China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace

The People's Republic of China was accepted into the world body on June 25, 1971, with the backing of developing nations and the Soviet bloc, replacing the Nationalist government of Chiang Kai-shek that had fled to the island of Taiwan amid civil war in 1949. Chiang's Republic of China, now better known simply as Taiwan, had been among the founders of the U.N. and a permanent member of the Security Council, but has since been excluded by it and related groups such as the World Health Organization.

Wang said China has participated in 29 former and ongoing peacekeeping operations, contributing more than 50,000 personnel, 24 of whom have died while in deployment.

China has the world's largest standing military, with more than 2 million members, and has 600,000 paramilitary police. The world's second-largest military budget after the U.S. allows it to expand its forces and add advanced fighter jets and a third aircraft carrier now nearing completion.

China denies being an expansionist power, despite its moves to shore up its claims to the South China Sea by building artificial islands, recent border skirmishes with India and vows to conquer Taiwan and take control of East China Sea islands held by Japan.