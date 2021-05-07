China's annual emissions surpass those of all developed nations combined, report finds

China is a large country, with a population of 1.4 billion, and up to now its per capita emissions have remained considerably lower than those in the developed world, the researchers note. But that, too, is changing fast.

"In 2019, China's per capita emissions reached 10.1 tons, nearly tripling over the past two decades," the report said.

While they remained lower in 2019 than the US -- 17.6 tons a person -- the report predicts that when full 2020 data is available, China's per capita output will have overtaken the OECD average of 10.5 tons, even as the emissions "from almost all other nations declined sharply in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Nonetheless, China still has a way to go before it catches up with the total amount of carbon dioxide that has been spewed into the atmosphere by developed nations. The report notes that "since 1750, members of the OECD bloc have emitted four times more CO2 on a cumulative basis than China."