 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives
0 comments
AP

China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 30.6% over a year earlier in March as global demand revived despite the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

Exports rose to $241 billion, decelerating from the dramatic 60.6% surge in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports rose 38% over a year earlier to $227.3 billion in a sign of reviving Chinese economic activity.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-made masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News