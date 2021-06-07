Chinese exports jump, gap with US grows as tensions persist

Biden has embraced a return to multilateral forums like the APEC and the World Trade Organization, a rules-making body that Washington says requires significant reforms. In the meantime, progress toward resolving the tariffs war that began under his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, has been fitful.

China has led the global recovery from the pandemic, which is still raging in many parts of the globe but receding in places where vaccinations have been widely deployed. Chinese manufacturers have benefited from strong demand for protective gear and other products as other countries battled COVID-19, gaining market share from their competitors.

The customs data released Monday showed exports rose 28% from a year earlier and imports soared 51% — at the fastest annual pace in over a decade. Total exports climbed 40% in the first five months of the year from a year earlier. They were up 29% from the same period in 2019.

The base level boost from last year’s slump is fading, however, and the $263.9 billion in Chinese exports in May was about level with the previous month. China’s imports of $218.4 billion in May were 1.2% lower than in April.

China’s total trade surplus in May was $45.53 billion, down 26.5% from a year earlier.