Chinese police detain two in Alibaba sexual assault case

Later, Wang, the woman's manager at Alibaba, went with another female dinner guest to take the drunken Zhou back to her hotel. After dropping her off in her room, they went to call for taxis.

However, instead of leaving and going back to his hotel, Wang went back inside. He went to the front desk, holding Zhou's national ID card, and had a key made for himself, police said. The hotel had called Zhou to get her consent before giving him the key.

Wang entered her room a total of four times that night. Police said he assaulted her after returning to her room alone. According to the investigation, he then ordered condoms online, but they did not arrive until later.

The next morning, after the woman, Zhou, had woken up she allegedly made a phone call to Zhang from the supermarket and told him her room number. Police said he came over to her hotel and assaulted her, taking her underwear and leaving a box of unused condoms in the room.

Zhou reported the assaults to Jinan police the same day after having checked out from the hotel. On July 29, the day after, police in Jinan said they had to extend the review period another 30 days before they could formally file a case, owing to its complexity.