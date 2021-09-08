 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chinese regulators urge gaming companies to protect children
0 Comments
AP

Chinese regulators urge gaming companies to protect children

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chinese regulators urge gaming companies to protect children

Visitors walk past a display of posters for Chinese movie and television productions at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. China's government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday to promote "revolutionary culture," broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality.

 Mark Schiefelbein

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators on Wednesday summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase Inc. and urged them to protect the physical and mental health of children, state media reported.

The companies were instructed by regulators including the National Press and Publication Administration and the Cyberspace Administration of China to strictly abide by new restrictions on gaming time for minors and prohibit “harmful” game content, such as violence or portrayal of “sissy” men, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a “national rejuvenation” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture and religion.

In recent weeks, the party has restricted children’s access to online games to three hours a week and is trying to discourage what it sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities.

Social media platforms such as Twitter-like Weibo have banned real-time popularity rankings of celebrities and suspended fan club accounts that have engaged in “irrational” pursuit of celebrities.

Regulators also warned companies not to engage in unfair competition and prevent monopolistic behavior.

Nasdaq-listed NetEase's stock price was down over 5% on Wednesday morning in New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Confederate statue taken down in Virginia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

+5
UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws
World

UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency rules for foreigners, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract visitors and investment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News